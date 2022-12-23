Editor’s note: For the holidays and beyond, here’s a crowdsourced list of journalism movies compiled by The Poynter Institute, a journalism education nonprofit. The Top 10 are below; for the full list of 25, visit st.news/newsmovies.

What’s your favorite journalism movie?

That’s the question we asked on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and Reddit, and then compiled votes into a final list of favorites. We’ve published our own list before from senior media writer Tom Jones, but we wanted to hear from you.

Your favorite journalism movies run the gamut, across genres and decades. The reporters included the intrepid and the treacherous, what the profession can sink down to at its worst and what we hope can be our best.

Something that became obvious pretty quickly: We need a working definition of what is and isn’t a journalism movie. We’re choosing to go with movies where a character engaging in the practice of journalism is a driver of the plot. Apologies to “Die Hard” and “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,” but we have to draw the line somewhere.

Plot twist: According to your votes, “All the President’s Men” doesn’t take the top spot.

10. “His Girl Friday” (1940)

In this beloved screwball romantic-comedy, newspaper editor Walter Burns (Cary Grant) is about to lose his star reporter and ex-wife Hildy Johnson (Rosalind Russell) when he asks to cover one more story with her, desperate to win her back. With its famously mile-a-minute dialogue, Walter and Hildy getting mixed up in a murder case, and the wonderful chemistry between Grant and Russell makes this a deserved classic.

9. “Absence of Malice” (1981)

Young reporter Megan Carter (Sally Field) is tricked into running a fake story by a prosecutor. The man the story is about, liquor wholesaler Michael Gallagher (Paul Newman), starts to see things unravel as he is suspected of murder. Sharing his alibi would hurt a friend. “Absence of Malice,” a film named after a legal defense against a libel case, traces its dramatic outlines on the conflict of weighing disclosing damaging personal information with the public’s right to know. Absolute reporter bait.

8. “Almost Famous” (2000)

This coming-of-age story sees a 15-year-old music fan William Miller bluff his way into an assignment from Rolling Stone, following up-and-coming band Stillwater on the road in 1973. Featuring Philip Seymour Hoffman as influential rock critic Lester Bangs, the reporting may be ethically questionable but the story sings.

7. “Network” (1976)

A news anchor discovers he’s going to be taken off the air. He promises on-air to kill himself in next Tuesday’s broadcast. Ratings spike — and the show begins. The satirical black comedy-drama “Network” is a scathingly funny look at the not-so-ironclad ethics of television news in the 1970s, as producers saw the relationship between ratings, anger and bloodlust.

6. “The Post” (2017)

Steven Spielberg’s ode to editorial judgment, when Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham and executive editor Ben Bradlee weighed publishing the Pentagon Papers and facing the legal onslaught that brought journalistic principles toe-to-toe with government lawyers before the Supreme Court.

5. “Shattered Glass” (2003)

“Shattered Glass” shows The New Republic’s young star Stephen Glass (Hayden Christensen) at his hotshot height in the 1990s, and the eventual crumble as colleague Chuck Lane (Peter Sarsgaard) finds that Glass’ stories are just that: stories. Glass’ fall from grace after his fabrications are uncovered is a prime cautionary tale, making this movie perfect for the thousand journalism classes it’s been played in.

4. “Broadcast News” (1987)

Both media satire and a love triangle romantic comedy, “Broadcast News” sees frazzled and lovable Washington D.C. television producer Jane Craig (Holly Hunter) navigate the news and potential romances with a handsome but vapid new anchorman (William Hurt) and an intelligent but awkward news reporter (Albert Brooks). Media ethics criticism and romance? No wonder it’s #4 on your list.

3. “The Paper” (1994)

People who love “The Paper” love to say that not enough people love “The Paper.” Some of that underdog spirit has to come from the movie itself, a fast-paced 24 hours in the life of New York Sun metro editor Henry Hackett (Michael Keaton), who chases the right version of a big story at fever pace before deadline.

2. “All the President’s Men” (1976)

An enduring classic and the definitive “journalism movie” for decades, “All the President’s Men” follows young Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein (Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman, but who are we kidding — you already knew that) as they poke around a botched burglary and uncover Watergate, with the help of a confidential source. This is the Cadillac of journalism movies.

Honorable mentions

Before announcing the final spot, it’s time to shout out some movies that just barely didn’t make the cut, but should still be mentioned. Orson Welles’ masterpiece “Citizen Kane,” Jimmy Stewart-helmed 1948 drama “Call Northside 777,” James Woods as a booze-and-drug loving photojournalist covering a civil war in Salvador, and the 1977 underground newspaper comedy-drama “Between the Lines” were all close to being on this list, but just didn’t make it.

If you haven’t seen those yet, you just might have a new favorite waiting in the wings.

1. “Spotlight” (2015)

This drama tells the true story of The Boston Globe’s Spotlight investigative team uncovering a massive conspiracy to cover up child abuse in the Boston area by Roman Catholic priests. The film is loved for its realism: rumpled shirts, document-perusing, newsroom meetings over crowded desks and dogged determination against the Catholic church to get the story out. There’s a reason “Spotlight” won Best Picture in 2015: It’s that good.