“Fake news”: How many times have we heard these words uttered in the past four years. Whenever I hear “fake news,” I ask myself, “Is it?” My next step it to do fact-checking at nonpartisan websites.

These days, it is so easy to fall for the scam, so easy to be conned. Most of us want to believe what we want to believe even when there’s evidence to the contrary. Who is bold enough and brave enough to search for the facts and re-evaluate their political position when they discover that the repetition of a lie has swayed them. Am I? Are you?

Janet Skinner, Seattle