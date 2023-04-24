A decade before the Civil War, the prophetic abolitionist Frederick Douglass rose to the dais at Rochester’s Corinthian Hall in celebration of the 76th Independence Day of the nation. An adept orator, he confessed a “quailing sensation” at the task that lay before him. One wonders what the conveners of this event imagined when inviting a formerly enslaved man to speak of America’s great day of liberation from colonial tyranny, as the scourge of human bondage still poisoned its polity.

What followed was one of the most impassioned and incisive condemnations of this nation’s hypocrisy ever recorded. Part persuasive plea, part scathing screed, its clarion call for justice resounds through the centuries. Douglass acknowledged the vision and courage of the Founders, and then offered a tragic testimony. He recounted the sins of the nation’s past and the crimes of the current moment, reserving a unique rebuke for the institutions of faith that sought perverse justification for the bloody transgressions of the shackle and the lash.

And in the classic mode of biblical prophecy, after professing a litany of ills to the body politic, Douglass held forth hope for the nation, if it would only live up to the sacred ideals of its twin scriptures: The Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. As if awaiting the dawn of that first day of Creation, he intoned the promise of the possible: “The fiat of the Almighty, ‘Let there be Light,’ has not yet spent its force.”

This indicting yet plaintive message speaks to the challenge of those of us who are Ohavei Yisrael/Lovers of Israel as it celebrates its 75th year. We feel abundant gratitude for its existence, a testament to the miraculous redemption of the Jewish people after 2000 years of exile and degradation. We are proud of its accomplishments and success as a modern nation state, despite the hostile machinations of those who have sought its destruction from the moment of its founding. And yet, like Douglass at the celebration of a near identical milestone, our hearts are heavy with the starkness of unfulfilled dreams, and the distance between founding ideals and faltering reality.

Perhaps the expectation of a supernatural morality for a Jewish state was untenable from the start. The Israel shel ma’alah — the heavenly Israel of myth and legend — was destined to render the Israel shel matah — the earthly Israel of messy compromise and bare-knuckled realpolitik — an exercise in frustration. Israel’s first Prime Minister, David Ben Gurion, famously envisioned a “normal” Jewish state, with the ancient priests and seers supplanted by the prostitutes and thieves typical of a genuine nation. Yet woven into its Declaration of Independence lay the timeless core of its sacred precepts: “[Israel] will be based on freedom, justice and peace as envisaged by the prophets of Israel.”

Inherent in this seeming contradiction of lofty ideals and concessions to reality was another paradox. That the State of Israel has successfully balanced its identity as both Jewish homeland and democratic bastion is a feat as miraculous as the Crossing of the Red Sea. And while these values have often clashed along the fault lines of politics and policy, they have endured, battered and scarred, in an inspiring tension of competing claims.

Which makes the efforts of the current reactionary ruling coalition to undermine the judiciary all the more heartbreaking. This perverse power grab insults the valiant struggles of 75 years of judicious leadership, belying Israel’s role as the sole democracy amid regional theocracies, military juntas and petro-dictatorships. And even more damaging, this judicial coup undermines the timeless tenets of Israel’s Jewish identity, erecting idols to authoritarianism as anathema now as were the statues and tyrants decried in days of old.

But those Israelis who have thronged to the streets in the hundreds of thousands over many weeks to confront these assaults on Jewish Democracy are blindered to the most enduring call upon the nation’s conscience and convictions: the unresolved occupation of the Palestinian people. In their efforts to consolidate and preserve a diverse coalition across ideological and religious bounds, the protests have squelched many voices raised against the decades-long oppression in their midst. This, too, is a provocative challenge to Israel’s essential democratic nature and authentic Jewish character.

Douglass addressed just such a critique in his 1852 message, responding to those who implored him “to argue more, and denounce less … persuade more, and rebuke less.” He responded with a terse and compelling retort reflecting the demands of his moment, and ours: “At a time like this, scorching irony, not convincing argument, is needed.”

At this critical milestone from which to reflect on Israel’s past, assess its present, and envision its future, such searing censure is as obligatory as biblical command if Israel is to survive as a state worthy of its patrimony.

Even amid the degradation of his people and the rank hypocrisy of such a seemingly shallow celebration, Douglass defended the idealism of the Framers. He asserted that to denigrate them or their work because their vision was yet to be realized was a “slander upon their memory.” So too is our regard for Israel’s founders, from the Zionist visionaries of the last century to those who stood at Sinai.

For faith in a better future endures beyond the fallibility and fallenness of the moment. The essential heart of a nation far surpasses the selfish devices of the prideful and the powerful. And the spirit of a people, bequeathed by word and deed, will be borne out in the enlightened minds, enlivened souls and emboldened consciences of the next generation.