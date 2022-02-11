I miss the Facebook of the old days.

When I first joined Facebook, back in about 2006, I was in college, and rapidly connecting with classmates and friends on the platform. Posts tended to be a lot more edgy or tongue-in-cheek because there was no real inhibition about expressing yourself, which of course goes hand in hand with the college experience.

The willingness to share impulsive posts, half-baked ideas, general grievances turned into jokes, or pieces of social or political criticism was much higher. And this was great because this is exactly how you got to know people, by knowing their thoughts about life and the things that they’re passionate about. You also had the opportunity to ask questions, or direct back criticism or pointed comments to point out flaws in logic or viewpoints. But since you were mostly friends, or at the very least sharing the college experience, the nuances of positive interactions or comments of a challenging nature didn’t really matter.

Eighteen years later, after people became connected to everyone in all spheres of their life, there’s the threat of all posts cast in stone due to the reluctance of social-media companies to truly delete information. Now that we have lived through years of vicious hyper-partisanship, trolls and the obvious inability to treat social-media platforms as a legitimate forum for debate, it’s just not fun anymore.

The nature of posts has changed to simple life updates or the sharing of photos and videos. People are now more than aware of how posts can come back to haunt them as all context around the few sentences of an impulsive post are discarded in favor of a literal grilling. There is also the reluctance to merit the idea that somebody’s ideas or views may have grown or changed over time since the initial post. The freedom of expression that people felt initially has now been erased in favor of internet silence, where nobody gets to know or connect (in the meaningful sense) with anybody.

Algorithms for targeted ads seem to have become more sophisticated, and the frequency of ad exposure in the feed has increased. When you see a mediocre and meh post from a friend followed by 10 ads, it feels like you’re never going to make up for lost minutes scrolling through garbage.

The social-media experience has not only become obnoxious, but agonizing and frustrating. Targeted ads of products and filtered information increases the likelihood of keeping a user inside a homogenous bubble where they are never exposed to anything different, which is of course anathema to promoting not just diversity but thought.

Advertising

People who are genuinely interested in discovering meaning in their lives increasingly will be turned off by such platforms, and the remaining market will consist of casual narcissists and ideologues.

There are other environments for sharing a sense of humor or various ideas about life, but the pandemic has made face-to-face meetings difficult, and other remote formats just aren’t as appealing or give people the same apprehension about expressing themselves.

Life is still possible, of course, but the golden days of Facebook are over.