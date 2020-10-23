Facebook is where you check the latest happenings with your family, liking or loving (with the Facebook emojis, of course) photos of the newest addition to the family, a sibling’s promotion or a friend’s ironic take on the COVID-19 lockdown. Or you can show sympathy for an acquaintance’s lost loved one, a cousin’s unsuccessful team or a co-worker’s bad haircut.

It’s also in the news by way of reports from Congress, revelations from U.S. intelligence services and warnings from advocacy groups.

National security officials tell us the platform is among the ways that Russian operatives manipulated public opinion during the 2016 election and continue to do so right now. The House Judiciary Committee recently released the results of a 15-month investigation into the anticompetitive practices of digital platforms, including Facebook.

In June, the Omidyar Network released a report, “Roadmap for an Antitrust Case Against Facebook,” which prompted this Seattle Times special section.

The case is complex. The tendrils of Facebook entwine with our politics, our consumer habits and the news we see — and don’t see — in ways that pose challenges for our democracy and our economy.

In this series of seven columns, Seattle Times journalists and antitrust advocates discuss the muscle and menace of Facebook’s market power and explore possible solutions. Publisher Frank Blethen’s column discusses what you can do to help this effort.

— THE HARMS —

Facebook’s threat to a competitive economy and democracy Never in the history of the republic has a single company posed such a menace to our form of self-government. It is especially amplified as we hurtle to a presidential election of historic importance. By Jon Talton / Special to The Times ◆ Read the column »

— DEFINITIONS AND CHARACTERISTICS —

Understanding the landscape of Facebook’s dominance Cataloguing the symptoms of anticompetitive conduct may turn out to be the easy part, as regulators and Congress embark on a new era of antitrust enforcement. By Brier Dudley / Seattle Times Opinion columnist ◆ Read the column »

— MARKET POWER —

Facebook’s market power leaves news organizations at its mercy It is very difficult to compete against the vast data pool and targeted advertising Facebook offers. This has a devastating impact on news organizations that rely on both audience and advertising revenue to survive. By Alan Fisco / President of The Seattle Times ◆ Read the column »

— BARRIERS TO ENTRY —

Going beyond antitrust to rein in Facebook and Google While it’s no secret to anyone watching the stratospheric growth of Facebook and Google over the past decade, the recent congressional report on antitrust and the technology sector made it clear: We have a problem, and its name is Big Tech. By Jessica J. González and Timothy Karr / Special to The Times ◆ Read the column »

— PRIVACY —

Consumers must raise their collective voice to remedy the harms from big tech mining their data Existing antitrust laws simply haven’t kept pace with our changing world. Not only has Congress been slow to update the rules over the last century, but our courts have also whittled down their effectiveness. By Marta L. Tellado / Special to The Times ◆ Read the column »

— ANTI-COMPETITIVE CONDUCT —

Unfriending Facebook: What we can do about the social media giant’s dominance While we should address the very real, very scary problems, we should also delve into why these problems impact so much of our society: Facebook’s complete and utter dominance of the social media market. By Alex Petros and Gene Kimmelman / Special to The Times ◆ Read the column »

— MOVING FORWARD —

Untangling the existential threat to democracy and the free press Typically, an antitrust/regulatory story of national scope is treated as a national business story with minimal local awareness. Yet for The Seattle Times, this is the ultimate “local” story. By Frank Blethen / Publisher of The Seattle Times ◆ Read the column »

