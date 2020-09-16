Re: “U.S. House probe of 737 MAX finds ‘disturbing pattern’ of Boeing failures and ‘grossly insufficient’ FAA oversight” [Sept. 16, Boeing & Aerospace]:

One piece of information missing from the House Transportation Committee report is that a contributing factor in the Federal Aviation Administration failure is due to underfunding.

In our quest to shrink the government, reduce regulation and unleash the power of innovation, we have created an environment for tragedies like this. It is not just the FAA, but also the Food and Drug Administration, Environmental Protection Agency and more.

Robert Snyder, Seattle