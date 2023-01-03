The latest hurdle for global airline safety has a totally unexpected cause: sharp differences between U.S. and European aviation regulators about how pilots should use automation in coming decades.

The issue became public this fall when the Federal Aviation Administration and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency staked out divergent positions regarding dependence of cockpit crews on automated flight controls.

The U.S. rightly advocates dramatically reducing reliance on automation in order to improve manual flying skills of pilots. The result, according to the FAA’s latest safety recommendations, also would instill appropriate crew responses in the event automated features go haywire.

European regulators, by contrast, are shifting in the opposite — and worrisome — direction. They urged airlines and international air-safety authorities to move toward further increasing pilot reliance on automated systems. The goal is approval of jetliner flights with only a single pilot in the cockpit as early as 2027, likely starting with cargo carriers. Current requirements worldwide call for at least two pilots at all times.

As a journalist who covered every major commercial plane crash worldwide from the late 1990s through early 2021, the budding policy rift raises a number of troubling questions. After decades of painstaking effort to “harmonize” trans-Atlantic regulations so they apply equally in North America and Europe, what will future air-safety rules look like if each side revs up pursuit of such conflicting goals?

The FAA-EASA split amounts to more than a bureaucratic tussle or theoretical engineering dispute. Rather, it portends real-world consequences for international passenger safety in coming decades

At minimum, the differing viewpoints may entail revisions to pilot training and health monitoring programs; changes in how new airliner models will be approved in the two regions; and a reset of public perceptions about less experience in jetliner cockpits.

At this point, neither agency’s position is mandatory for the industry, and such issues are bound to take years to resolve. The split has garnered scant media attention outside trade publications, but the fallout already has sparked friction between supporters of each side.

The debate reflects historic design differences between Boeing and its arch rival, Airbus. Prior to the two fatal 737 MAX crashes, in 2018 and 2019, Boeing engineers had a proud history of explaining not only the extent of automation but building planes that allowed pilots to override such features under all circumstances. Airbus grew its brand by betting heavily on what it views as the certitude of cockpit automation. Its overarching engineering philosophy entails substituting computerized commands for human responses to prevent an imminent crash.

Automation already rules airline procedures. From takeoff to landing in virtually zero visibility, computers can operate an aircraft’s key systems. Pilots are expected to monitor them and prepare for anything unexpected, though they typically spend only brief periods manually flying. On average, flight crews at some of the largest American and European carriers turn automation off only for a few minutes per flight. Some Asian and African carriers barely have it off for several seconds.

The FAA seeks to counter that trend. Agency officials say excessive dependence on autopilots, auto-throttles and other computerized safeguards has potentially deadly downsides: Complacency can hinder startled pilots from dealing with cascading problems.

In its strongest statement yet on the topic, the FAA urged pilots in coming years to sometimes hand fly “entire departure and arrival” routes, or “potentially the entire flight.” Such practices are supported by years of FAA research and Congressional directives. However, they generally are shunned by airline managements focused on utilizing automation to improve fuel economy and maximize smooth rides for passengers.

European regulators are pursuing a starkly different agenda by prioritizing single-pilot commercial operations, ultimately requiring automation well beyond today’s levels.

EASA has formally joined forces with dozens of countries, including Germany, the U.K. and New Zealand, to prod the International Civil Aviation Organization to ultimately bless the lone pilot concept.

Under this scenario, artificial intelligence, other autonomous onboard systems and enhanced ground monitoring are intended to compensate for fewer humans scanning instruments and manipulating cockpit controls.

EASA has pledged it won’t authorize single-pilot flights until they are proven as safe as current operations. But that won’t be enough.

Accident investigators have documented scores of horrific accidents over the decades costing thousands of lives — along with many more chilling close calls — that would have been avoided if pilots better understood or switched off automation.

The high-profile 737 MAX accidents and crashes of other models from various manufacturers demonstrate how essential it is for crews to fully comprehend automation when responding to what U.S. regulators call “unexpected, non-normal events.” The FAA is on the correct path, but it should go further by requiring pilots to regularly practice ways to revert confidently to manual control when automation falters.