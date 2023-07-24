Amid global heat waves unprecedented in human times, The Seattle Times published a piece regarding prevention of deaths during Washington heat waves. The article referenced a report from the Climate Impacts Group at University of Washington that concluded the 2021 Washington heat dome caused the deaths of 441 Washingtonians, far higher than previous estimates. Currently, wildfires rage in Canada and the western U.S., June was the hottest month globally in recorded history and manifestations of our global climate crisis (floods, food and water scarcity, mental health issues, displacement of “climate refugees” and rising oceans’ effect on low-lying communities) are plainly visible.

As physicians, we are concerned with the health impacts of the climate crisis, which are increasingly affecting our patients. The ravages of this crisis overwhelm our health care systems, create despair and hopelessness among our young, kill vulnerable elders, babies and outdoor workers without access to air conditioning, and send our children to emergency rooms and hospitals with wildfire-induced asthma. We are all members of the Climate Task Force of Washington Physicians for Social Responsibility, with many physicians and other health care professionals among nearly 6,000 Washingtonians who receive our emails and newsletters. Our recent report, “Climate & Health/Washington 2022,” clarifies what everyone should know about the climate crisis:

∙ There is scientific consensus about human-caused climate change. This reality is no longer a matter of scientific debate.

∙ Climate change is harming our health now in communities across Washington. Doctors, nurses and public health professionals see increasing rates of health problems associated with climate change in their communities.

∙ Anybody’s health can be harmed by climate change, but some of us face greater risk than others. Children, pregnant women, the elderly, communities of color and historically marginalized populations, people with chronic illnesses and allergies, and the poor are more likely to be harmed. Any responses to the climate crisis must take into account those who are most vulnerable.

∙ Unless we take concerted action, harms to our health are going to get much worse. The sooner we act, the more harm we can prevent, and the more we can protect the health of Washingtonians.

∙ Tackling climate change provides substantial opportunities to improve health.

∙ Key strategies to protect health from climate change impacts include transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable power sources, maximizing energy efficiency, and minimizing waste. Indirect but equally important strategies include reducing poverty and inequality.

We are health care professionals, but we are also parents, grandparents, brothers, sisters and spouses. We cannot deny the dramatic and frightening climate consequences we see daily. One of us recently saw a man with lung clots (pulmonary emboli) caused by wildfire smoke (which also causes heart attacks, strokes, asthma and worsening chronic lung disease). One of our WPSR colleagues (a cardiologist) saw a man who was waiting for assistance during the heat wave after his car broke down on Interstate 5. He developed chest pain and suffered a myocardial injury (heart attack) due to heat stress. Our nephrologist member reports that she and her colleagues attended a woman with a body temperature of 106 degrees F, who died from kidney disease-related causes. (Blood supply to organs like the kidneys can stop with high core body temperatures).

It is not too late, and action is the antidote to despair. We must act quickly and decisively. For motivation we can use the avoidance of death, disability and anguish of our friends, relatives, patients and fellow citizens, and the creation of a nearly uninhabitable world for those who follow us. Governmental, societal and individual actions are imperative, and the key is to end our use of fossil fuels, clearly the primary cause of global warming, heat waves and wildfires. We must stop building new fossil fuel infrastructure, plant more trees and halt deforestation.

As individuals we can speak with legislators, vote as if our futures depend on it (they do!), check in with neighbors to see who needs help during times of crisis, eat less red meat, and make choices regarding our energy use such as electric vehicles, bikes, heat pumps, solar panels, trains not planes or lanes, and public transit. Please do what you can to help us to avoid the worst and create a welcoming world for our children and grandchildren.