Homelessness is a complex challenge with few easy answers. One easy answer that is not likely to help is the current proposal by Seattle City Council Members Tammy Morales, Teresa Mosqueda and Kshama Sawant that would permit tent encampments pretty much anywhere in town.

The harsh reality is that a significant minority of the folks on the street are not especially interested in permanent housing, drug treatment or a break from criminal activity. These people prey on others who are homeless. They rob stores, break into cars and homes and deal and use deadly drugs.

No neighborhood should have to host that uncivil segment of our society. To give them a broader range to roam would be misguided. Instead, we all need to keep working at finding a home for everyone who wants one, help for everyone who needs it and protection from the predators who swim in this sea of desperation.

