In their recent Op-Ed, Cassie Franklin and Jon Nehring, mayors of Everett and Marysville respectively, argued for combining jail and treatment to address the current drug crisis. This is a key step in the direction of sound policy. However, a critical piece of a comprehensive approach was missing — expansion of treatment courts.

It is not jail followed by treatment that shows promise of curbing drug abuse and the related criminal behavior but a specific type of treatment within the criminal justice system. As an expert on mental health courts, I argue for expanding treatment courts, especially co-occurring courts that are designed to address both substance abuse and mental illness. Given that drug use and mental health issues often occur together, it is most effective to match the needs of the individuals to a specific legal system intervention. Moreover, the longer people are addicted to drugs and disconnected from treatment the more likely mental health issues will develop. For some individuals facing drug charges and addiction issues, diversion programs can be successful. This would be the preferred avenue, but for the majority, there is a need for more supervision and support. This is where treatment courts can and should step in.

Treatment courts rely on a holistic approach to connect individuals (known as clients) with treatment, resolve the criminal charge(s), and deter future criminal behavior. They are less adversarial and more collaborative. A team of professionals manages the court program, representing multiple areas of expertise such as law, social work and health care. They address the underlying problems driving a client’s criminal behavior. Members of the team work with clients to manage substance use and mental health treatment, secure stable housing and benefits, and provide ongoing support. Regular check-ins with team members help clients progress; they also represent opportunities for additional interventions. In sum, there is a combination of structure, accountability and support.

The time to address this is now. The passage of new state drug laws that increase the penalties for drug crime makes this the optimal time to consider the role of treatment courts. The scope of the fentanyl crisis is different and the fatal consequences widely known. As of July 25, 586 people have died in fentanyl-related overdoses countywide.

Expanding treatment courts is not an attempt to penalize addiction but to align a treatment focus with the current drug laws. The metaphor of “carrot and stick” is useful here in shaping our response to drug-related crimes. We must expand the “carrot” — investing in treatment programs that work. At the same time, we need the “stick” — accountability and structure. In the past, policies have relied too heavily on ineffective punishments. The good news is that we have a model that can work.

We can do more to address the current fentanyl crisis while avoiding the mistakes of the past. Without an investment in the therapeutic parts of the criminal legal system, we seem to be inclined toward one of two extremes — permissiveness or punitiveness. Neither has proved effective. There is a third way in treatment court expansion.