Re: “Seattle-area evangelicals wrestle with racism and their own silence: ‘We repent’ ” [July 5, Northwest]:

I commend Seattle-area evangelicals on reaching out to Black church leaders and to speaking aloud about the issue to their parishioners. But it’s disingenuous on their part to claim they are not a political organization when prominent evangelical leaders employed their preaching as a bully pulpit in support of President Donald Trump and the Republican party’s anti-abortion and same-sex marriage stances, thereby making themselves instrumental in electing a president who actually cheers on white nationalists.

Now they should consider undoing the harm they have wrought by utilizing their power to help rid us of the most overtly racist president in recent history.

Miya Cohen-Sieg, Seattle