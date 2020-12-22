Re: “Audit hits Washington state unemployment agency for failures in $600 million fraud” [Dec. 18, Business]:

The state auditor concluded fraud occurred because of a material weakness in internal controls. If Washington state were a company, our stock price would be down 20% on this news alone.

Ahead of release of the audit, the Employment Security Department posted a fraud update that revised upward the number of fraudulent claims by 41%. It’s clear neither ESD nor Commissioner Suzi LeVine have any idea how much fraud occurred. How, then, does she know how to fix the problem? How is the public to trust a leader who has been unable to demonstrate she knows exactly what happened, to adequately assess the root cause and take action?

It’s time for Gov. Jay Inslee to admit his failure. LeVine must be replaced.

Lynn Cockrum, Chelan