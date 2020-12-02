I want to commend The Seattle Times on the stories “A reminder from new report: Washington’s schools are far from equitable” [Nov. 22, Education Lab] and “A Black Seattle family couldn’t bury their young son where they wished because of racism. 60 years later, does an apology help?” [Nov. 24, Local] that highlight the racial injustices of the past and present.

We cannot move forward until we acknowledge the past, including slavery, and segregation in neighborhoods, cemeteries and country clubs, and we cannot move into the future until we acknowledge the lack of opportunity for students of color.

Berta Cohen, Seattle