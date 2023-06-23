Our system of education has an equity problem. The academic success of students varies widely by race, income levels, ethnicity, gender and more. That is statistically true, yet there are so many exceptions. Why do some students do poorly despite their advantages, and some do well despite apparent disadvantages? Academic success is always the primary goal of educators, yet that question has largely been ignored.

Throughout my teaching career, efforts were constantly made by districts and schools to improve curricula, teaching strategies, paraeducator support, specialist interventions, testing, teaming, behavior management and parent involvement. Schools held parent/teacher conferences, open houses, science fairs, math nights, concerts and book fairs to involve parents. But did those events really engage parents?

I taught in the Highline and Kent school districts at elementary schools with lower and middle income families, respectively. As demographics changed in both schools over time, with more poverty, test scores dropped. Pressures then mounted to improve academic performance, and those efforts listed above continued with renewed vigor but disappointing results.

After about a decade of teaching, the focus of my efforts through the years began to shift. I started to visit the homes of some parents at the beginning of each school year. I also strove to inform parents more regularly about what we were doing in class. The availability of email made it possible to send group messages to the parents of all my students. Kent School District sent me to a parent engagement conference in Chicago where my beliefs about the importance of parent engagement were confirmed. So-called “tiger moms” — a term coined by Amy Chua in her controversial 2011 book — as overbearing as they are rumored to be, might be on to something with their über-engagement.

Parents are the natural allies of teachers. Read that again! We all want the same thing: student success. During the past 15 years of my teaching career, I began each year visiting the homes of students if their parents would have me. Usually about 70% did. I don’t think those visits were critical, but they did lay the foundation for trusting one another. I made communicating with parents a priority. Each week for most of the school year, I sent several detailed group email messages (in other languages as needed) telling parents what skills and knowledge students were learning in class. Occasionally, I would make a simple suggestion about enrichment or something parents could do to check on student understanding. I tried to avoid preaching but did spread the mantra of “read, read, read” for the students.

Communicating with parents so routinely took time, about 90 extra minutes each week. But it paid off in so many ways. When parents asked their kids about what happened in school today, the parents already knew, and “nothing” wouldn’t work as an answer. There was a chance for discussion. The value of school for both parents and students was enhanced. The test results were better; not always what I wanted, but better. Parents were pleased and thankful for my efforts. Behavior was better, also, as students knew I was in partnership with their parents.

It would be a wonderful advance in equity if all parents were well-informed about their children’s efforts in school beginning in kindergarten and continuing through 12th grade. It would be a challenge for teachers to add one more thing onto their plates, but surely effective administrators could eliminate some ineffective element of the workload. As we all intuitively know, an engaged parent is more likely to be an effective parent with kids who are successful in school.