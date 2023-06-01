Since it was first formed four years ago, the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) has fumbled one responsibility after another.

Elected leaders who established the authority need to recognize that these errors and embarrassments are not merely growing pains, but the result of an unworkable structure and a focus on failed policies. As experience has now demonstrated, there are foundational issues that make the KCRHA doomed to fail and unfit to be trusted with the major responsibility of improving the state of the homelessness crisis in our region.

As we approach the time when King County government could withdraw from this partnership with Seattle and five other cities under the agreement, elected leaders should be evaluating whether the value of the KCRHA is worth the many hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars that would be invested over the next decade.

Public faith in the authority continues to erode as the agency fails to perform even the most basic of its obligations. The KCRHA has touted its removal of 13 encampments over a period of two years — which is only a small fraction of the 414 encampments that remain in the city of Seattle alone.

The KCRHA’s Five-Year Plan that sets the course for its body of work has been delayed time and time again, with working drafts drawing wide criticism. Budget errors that are very avoidable have led the KCRHA’s request for more money. That’s a familiar theme, following its 2022 request for a massive 75% increase in funding and recent pitch of its plan to fight homelessness that costs a jaw-dropping amount of $11.8 billion, or $882,704 per homeless person.

Despite this series of asks for more money, the authority has been unable to demonstrate a capability to manage the dollars it already has, with service organizations that depend on its timely distribution of funding complaining of long delays that hinder its ability to do the basic work in the community.

Meanwhile, there are embarrassments such as public arguments over whether to appoint a convicted sex offender to the Continuum of Care Board that derail its meetings and backlash against KCRHA’s policy of unlimited paid vacation for its employees — which it continues to offer even as deadlines are missed and funding runs dry. The takeaway is this: We cannot continue to send taxpayer money to an organization that has proved itself to be an irresponsible steward of these dollars — especially when what’s at stake is our response to the rapidly growing homelessness crisis.

The KCRHA is largely steered by activists who lack the experience to manage a complex, multi-jurisdictional government agency. CEO Marc Dones recently stepped down, citing the reasons for the KCHRA’s challenges as the “hundred-year failure of the county’s housing policy” and advocating for even more power to be given to the KCRHA’s unelected Implementation Board. That would mean that elected officials who are directly accountable to the voters have even less of a role.

The authority’s total dedication to the “housing first” philosophy chooses housing, especially single-occupancy housing, before any other needed services — which is quite possibly the most expensive, least expedient approach to housing those who are homeless. And it ignores underlying issues that lead to homelessness in the first place.

The strategy of prioritizing individual, private living quarters for those who are homeless, combined with the lack of restrictions to slow the massive inflow of homeless people from other areas, is resulting in an ever-increasing homeless population that we will never be able to house with our limited resources. We know from the 2019 Point-in-Time Count that 45% of our homeless population come from outside of King County, having lived here 4 years or less, and King County’s homeless population continues to grow year after year, with a reported increase of more than 19% between 2019 and 2022.

Tragically, the hyperfocus on directing funding toward housing comes at the expense of providing help for those who are captive to the drug dependence and mental health issues that are such a dominant aspect of homelessness.

The need for behavioral health treatment in the chronically homeless population is massive. The 2020 Point in Time Count reported that 73% of the chronically homeless population disclosed a serious psychiatric condition, and 64% disclosed suffering from a substance use disorder. Overdose is by far the No. 1 cause of death in homeless people in King County, accounting for more than 50% of deaths in 2022. Our homeless population is dying from drugs at a rate of three people a week while even in permanent supportive housing and more homeless people are dying on our streets than ever before. But the KCRHA has offered no attempts to help. This is what failing homelessness policies looks like.

To the everyday person, progress on homelessness involves being able to safely walk down the street, being able to run a business without harassment and being able to take your kids to the neighborhood park without worry. It means addressing the holistic nature of homelessness, in all its human complexity, and responding to all the factors that contribute to an individual becoming homeless, including mental health and addiction. But by the numbers, homelessness is growing, and encampments continue to flourish on our streets, in our parks and in other public spaces. Violence, sex trafficking, drug use, filth and health hazards flourish around spaces where public camping is permitted. Lessening the impact of these unsafe situations that hurt everyone in our communities — housed and unhoused alike — should be at least an aspect of our measure of success on combating homelessness. This is a perspective that the KCRHA does not affirm, and this needs to change.

All of the KCHRA’s fumbles, failures and ineffectiveness since its formation in 2019 matter for this key reason: Its first two years in operation have been an audition of sorts. It has been a chance for the agency to earn the confidence of cities across King County so that they will buy into the KCRHA’s work, provide funding for it and participate in its strategy. But the KCRHA has shown itself to be fatally flawed, unable to provide meaningful results to the taxpayers who fund it and unable to earn the financial support of most cities in King County.

When the Regional Homelessness Authority was formed, I wrote in an Op-Ed that elected officials shouldn’t pass the task of fighting homelessness to an unelected body that has no accountability to taxpayers. The KCRHA’s track record has only cemented this opinion.

Elected leaders should note that the initial five-year interlocal agreement between the city of Seattle and King County is set to be renewed in December of next year. If King County chooses to renew its commitment, it will do so without my support. It’s time to part ways with the KCRHA.