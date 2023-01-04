We’ve all felt the temptation to exaggerate our accomplishments. One recent study from Checkster, a reference checking service, indicated that 78% of job seekers feel comfortable stretching the truth during the hiring process. Given this cultural reality, political candidates might be forgiven for misrepresenting their experience in the heat of debate.

However, in this last election cycle we witnessed two egregious cases of candidates lying on their political résumé in ways that could very well have impacted the election results.

Just recently, New York U.S. Rep. George Santos admitted to fabricating claims about his ancestry, education, employment, charity work and property ownership.

Locally, in early November a letter from the father of state Democrat Rep.-elect Clyde Shavers stated that his son exaggerated his mother’s immigration status, didn’t experience homelessness or grow up in a farming family, isn’t a practicing attorney, and never actually served as a U.S. Navy submarine officer.

As a former state representative and U.S. Navy submarine officer myself, this hit close to home. It also reminded me of a similar situation in 2016 when our House Republican Caucus learned that Rep. Graham Hunt had exaggerated his military record, lying about serving in the Marines and being wounded in combat. At the time, over a quarter of our caucus were veterans. We considered his actions stolen valor, and leadership demanded his resignation.

Frankly, I’m surprised that party leadership in these recent cases aren’t also policing their own, particularly given that waiting in the wings are replacements capable of doing the job without the baggage of a checkered past. Ultimately, they’re much more likely to lose the seat with a compulsive liar, and in my experience your effectiveness as a legislator is severely impaired after such a violation of trust. After all, politics is a team sport, and your political capital is as good as your word. What you say you’ve done needs to be true, and what you say you’re going to do needs to be reliable.

While most voters assume that a candidate’s background is verified for voter guides, this currently isn’t the case. Back in 2014, the Municipal League of King County required candidates to participate in a free background check and résumé verification through the nonprofit CandidateVerification.org in order to participate in their candidate ratings. The (Tacoma) News Tribune and other McClatchy newspapers soon followed suit. Sadly, CandidateVerification.org was a dream that died on the vine due to lack of funding. The Municipal League has even suspended their Candidate Evaluation program. The result? We’re left with fewer and fewer newsrooms and editorial boards that have the resources left to fully vet candidates. Now more than ever, voters are influenced by party affiliation and the scariest hit pieces.

So how do we fix this? I call on Steve Hobbs, the Secretary of State, to sponsor legislation to independently verify all candidate background statements submitted for the official voters’ pamphlet before publication. In addition to criminal background checks, this would verify information entered for the sections already dedicated to elected experience, professional experience and education. Most voters believe this is already happening, so let’s make it so.