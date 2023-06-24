This year’s Seattle Film Festival has many fabulous programs, and one of 2023’s crown jewels is the retrospective “Dreams and Nightmares: The Films of David Lynch.” Among the films is “The Elephant Man” from 1980, which is probably one of Lynch’s saddest yet most impactful in his 41-title repertoire.

“The Elephant Man” resembles the disturbing somberness of Lynch’s 1977 film “Eraserhead.” “Elephant Man” is in black-and-white and there is a distinct and uncomfortable lack of music or any background noise, giving you the feeling of watching in outer space.

Anthony Hopkins plays Dr. Frederick Treves, who purchases Joseph Merrick (John Hurt) from a sideshow after Hurt’s character, known as The Elephant Man, is badly beaten. The film is based on the true story of Merrick, a British man born in 1862 with disfiguring growths all over his face and body.

“The Elephant Man” resembles the disturbing somberness of 1977’s “Eraserhead.” The film is black-and-white and there is a distinct and uncomfortable lack of music or any background noise, giving you the feeling of watching in outer space.

Merrick suffered abuse and cruelty most of his short life because of his disease. I won’t lie to you; the film is a hard one to watch. But if it weren’t based on a real human’s story, I might not be so adamant that people watch it. The film has value still.

While the central focus is disability, I can’t help but think that Lynch sets it up as more of a kaleidoscope that splinters the film into other, similar issues of difference and the psychology of prejudice. The academic concept of “othering” is a complex set of theories existing across philosophy, postcolonial theory, and race and gender theory. It defines “the other” (think people of color, people with disabilities, LGBTQ+ people, immigrants; any oppressed group), by negation to a dominant group, or treating the dominant group as the standard.

Advertising

The movie asks us, what is the modern version of the freak show? I would argue that reality television is probably one of the biggest forms of this kind of “othering,” from shows like “My 600 Pound Life” to “Maury” and “The Howard Stern Show.” Even an Oscar-winning movie like “The Whale” shows objects of human curiosity have not changed, but merely changed shape to keep up with sensibilities of the times. In the world of literature, for example, authors who are “othered” outside of the elite literati typically are boxed into othering themselves just to parlay their creativity into a career. Examples: Black authors told to write only bout the so-called “Black experience,” immigrant/refugee writers only writing about the “immigrant/refugee experience,” and LGBTQ+ writers only being given a platform to write about the queer or trans “experience.” Meanwhile, authors and writers of the dominant group and with more privilege — largely authors who are cisgender, heterosexual, male, white, and wealthy are inherently looked at as authorities on anything and everything. No one is wrong for capitalizing on the few advantages one might have under a system that will always see you as an outsider. John Merrick was not wrong for choosing a life in a sideshow and for using the few opportunities he had. Indeed, that’s what made him such an adaptive survivor and — although he was up against difficult circumstances a human with agency. Let us not erase him through our need to identify him mostly by his victimization.

Though this film can be viewed as problematic, I do believe it better opens a dialogue about how people with disabilities are faced with having to amplify their “otherness” in order to survive, and that it is important we not frame that choice as solely being about tragedy and instead shift the narrative to one of survivorship. Looking at “The Elephant Man” and the context of the rise and fall in popularity of so called “freak shows,” we see the need to continue to hold society’s feet to the fire around the oppression of people with disabilities without judging the decisions of these folks.

The Elephant Man is playing as a part of “Dreams and Nightmares: The Films of David Lynch” at SIFF Cinema Egyptian on Sunday and Wednesday. Info: siff.net