Re: “Debate topics, American priorities don’t align” [Oct. 21, Opinion]:
I will agree with conservative columnist Cal Thomas on getting rid of the Commission on Presidential Debates as part of “adopting serious reforms in how we elect presidents.”
I will agree if Thomas agrees that the most important thing we can do that would be a serious reform in how we elect a president would be the end of the Electoral College to let the people vote.
Jim Bellomo, Redmond
