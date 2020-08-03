Re: “Mail backlog raises fears of delays in ballot delivery” [July 30, Nation]:

I am close to tears of frustration. To have ballots not arrive to voters or not arrive on time is exactly what President Donald Trump hopes for and is counting on. Truly, this is the writing on the wall for the administration to say the November election has no merit.

To think that U.S. John Lewis, who was just laid to rest, fought for the freedom of voting and that ahead of Tuesday’s primaries, problems with ballots had been reported in Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

This screams of manipulation to block voters’ rights.

Wendy Wands, Woodinville