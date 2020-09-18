We all know about the upheaval in the United States Postal Service and the false information being spread about voter fraud. I’ve been waiting more than two weeks for an auto title for a vehicle lease that was purchased at the end of its term. It was mailed from the Midwest — a five-day transit at most under normal circumstances. Mail service has slowed.

This November, I implore voters to use the closest drop box for your ballot. Vote early so your ballot is counted on Election Day.

Walt Fogle, Woodinville