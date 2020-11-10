As a former elected nonpartisan local official, I will not let the president’s diatribe against the integrity of the 2020 election process go unchallenged.

Our county election staff work tirelessly to make sure we get reliable and accurate results.

We rely on the locally administered election process to govern our local communities, including levels of taxation and public safety.

Undermining our confidence in democracy is irresponsible and potentially dangerous.

As a former school board member who experienced six general elections and one primary over 25 years, I know what it’s like to wait days for accurate election results.

That’s the way the system works. The alternative is too dark to contemplate.

Doug Eglington, Seattle