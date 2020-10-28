Re: “What will come of the wreckage of a divided America? It’s in our hands” [Oct. 25, Opinion]:

I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation to Op-Ed author Bryce Andrews for his most concise opinion regarding the direction in which our country is headed following this imminent election.

He could not have depicted a clearer commentary in urging us to think deeply about how important this election is. Clearly, this election is remarkably pivotal with regard to where our country is headed.

Denise Crie, Mountlake Terrace