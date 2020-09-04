On Nov. 3, we will have a major choice before us. Do we wish to be a nation of subjects or a nation of citizens? One advantage a subject has is not having to make decisions, as those in authority will make them. Subjects will know just where they rank in society based on income, ethnicity, ancestry and skin shade. Facts are what the leaders say they are. Some might consider these as disadvantages.

The major advantage of being a citizen is to participate in political and economic processes. Decision-making can take time and effort. Citizens will find that they may disagree. Facts will be what they are whether citizens like them or not. However, citizens will have access to multiple sources of information and news. The elected leaders, chosen by a majority of citizens, will have to present a policy agenda to citizens.

I prefer citizenship over subjection. Citizenship can be messy and involve decision-making, risking making the wrong choices. Subjection can appear simpler because choices are made for the subjects. As a citizen, I may not always be sure of my economic standing but I can always be sure of my standing as a human.

George H. Westergaard, Langley