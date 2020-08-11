I am deeply concerned about the potential fate of the U.S. Postal Service and what would appear to be an organized effort by the Trump administration to undermine public trust in the agency.

This is especially concerning with regard to the upcoming election and the public’s ability to safely and securely cast their mail-in ballots. Our collective voice, opposing the administration’s tampering, is critical to the future of the USPS and its ability to serve the public as it has for over 200 years. Contact your representative. Speak up.

Jim Rymsza, Seattle