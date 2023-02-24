The 2020 and 2022 elections almost brought my small, four-person elections office in Kelso to the breaking point. Our experience spotlights why laws protecting election workers are vital, and why the Legislature needs to strengthen them.

The Cowlitz County Auditor’s Office worked countless hours in 2020 to adapt and adhere to the changing rules of the pandemic, respond to ever-evolving threats to election security, and meet the needs of an extremely frustrated, often hostile public. We saw a lot of voters coming into our office in 2022 not only because of concerns left over from the 2020 election, but because of rhetoric around the heated Third Congressional District race between Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Joe Kent.

The fallout from that election cycle has changed our daily interaction with the public. Simple and efficient transactions changed to charged accusations and demands from a frustrated public. These exchanges are fueled by misinformation that only experienced staff can de-escalate. Our seasonal staff are no longer able to staff the front counter or answer phone calls because they simply lack the knowledge to adequately respond.

Last year, I worked with my Board of County Commissioners to hire a fourth full-time elections position, hoping to provide some much-needed relief. Instead, I continued to watch my team’s morale decline. Operating at what I would call DEFCON 1 for such a strained period throughout 2020, the ongoing scrutiny and vitriol led to resignations, which ultimately led to a major lack of resources in Cowlitz County.

In September, a veteran employee retired early for the sake of her mental health. The following week, my newest staff member, with only six months experience, bid on another position within my office that offered her the same pay without any of the stress.

In a matter of two weeks, I was operating half-staffed, with the 2022 General Election just weeks away. The workload fell on remaining staff. Our recruiting efforts to fill vacant positions failed. It was overwhelming for staff and my elections manager submitted her resignation.

Advertising

I pleaded with my staff to hang in there and help find solutions. Their concerns were tangible. They were exhausted, feared for their safety and simply weren’t paid enough to tolerate the constant bitterness.

The one thing that keeps election workers in these positions is the rewarding feeling of doing something important and doing it well. That was no longer enough to make them stay.

With the support of my Board of County Commissioners, I was able to reclassify elections staff salaries and obtain additional private security for the elections office.

Since this time, my elections manager has rescinded her resignation, and I have been able to recruit and hire some great candidates to fill the vacancies in my office, although none have any elections experience.

Throughout this struggle, the leadership of both of my local political parties, Republican and Democratic, showed support for my office and my elections employees. The vitriol came from people who don’t seem to be involved in organized politics and did not take the time to understand how we conduct safe and secure elections in Washington state.

Our story is a real example of how quickly our democracy can be at risk. Election officials are exhausted. No one should be harassed or fear for their safety while trying to do their job.

The state Legislature is currently considering House Bill 1241, which would increase protections for elections workers who are being harassed. HB 1241 will ensure threats and harassment will be handled the same, no matter how they are received. Currently, if a threat is received via email, it is a felony. But if someone threatens me to my face, it is a misdemeanor. We need any harassment or threat of an election worker to be a felony. This bill sends a clear message to election workers in our state that their concerns are being heard, that the people of Washington state support them and that there is a limit to the abuse.