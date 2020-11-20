Where are Washington’s Republican Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse? Can they not stand up for America and its Constitution?

While the world watches, and all know the truth, they say nothing while President Donald Trump and his sycophants pretend Joe Biden and Kamala Harris did not win the election by more than 5.5 million votes. I don’t understand.

I believe the three of them to be good people who care about their respective constituencies, yet they say nothing. I won’t accuse them of a lack of courage. It must be something else. Do they value party over country? So far, at least, the list of Republicans willing to stand up for the country is short, featuring the likes of our own Secretary of State Kim Wyman and Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. For his due diligence in the Georgia recount, Raffensperger has received death threats.

Is that the America of McMorris Rodgers, Herrera Beutler and Newhouse? Exactly what will it take for the three of them to stand up for their country?

Mick Tronquet, Seattle