As a career teacher at Seattle’s Garfield High School, I am arriving at the end of the third year of Pandemic School. Like Long COVID, our students and staff have frighteningly similar symptoms: overwhelming fatigue with no end in sight; minds clouded by a sense of chaos; a loss of hope.

While online schooling affected people differently, it is safe to say that the negative outweighed the positive. Teaching through a screen made those 18 months the most challenging of my 27-year career.

For many students, the effects were far more serious, and we are just now realizing how damaging the longterm effects were and continue to be. ‘A’ students struggled to get out of bed; others logged on, left cameras off and then tuned out; still others, denied adequate internet service or the expertise to use it, lost hope and drifted even farther behind; and there were those whose living situations made learning impossible.

Humans are social animals, hard-wired to live and to learn in community. COVID-19 deprived young people of the social and emotional oxygen needed for essential academic and developmental experiences and growth. With their peers they learn to give and take, to make choices, to make mistakes and to practice overcoming obstacles and to learn resilience. Whether they are 5, or 8, or 14, losing almost two years’ practicing these life skills atrophied students’ intellectual and emotional inner lives. Many educators will attest that COVID children at all ages are finding basic school interactions extremely difficult to adopt.

Moving forward, several factors need consideration. First, the state’s 24-credit rule: This requires that all students must pass every single high school class. Sarcasm aside: not going to happen.

Second, the 50% rule; begun during COVID and still in place, means students cannot earn less than a 50% grade, regardless of the quality or quantity of their work. Because many students are clever in reducing their workload, the 50% rule allows them to study with minimal effort, knowing they will not fail. Not a good carrot.

Finally, in another attempt to address COVID’s negative effects, waivers were created that will allow students to receive (not earn) credit in certain situations, further diluting the quality of their diplomas.

Here are some solutions: Legislators, you need to question the efficacy of these mandates. Questions about standardized test scores and rigor should focus on whether these changes are truly benefiting the academic and emotional lives of our children.

Schools need more support, and here I can only speak to Garfield’s situation. The steep increase in stress, and the declining resilience among staff and students, are visible in student behaviors and staff burnout. To ensure that survival is not our go-to mode, employ more counselors, nurses, mental health professionals; and hire more resource staff.

Parents and guardians, engage your children in meaningful conversations about their mental and physical health. Take a more active role in managing their lives and reach out to teachers. The communication triangle created between school, home and student is the most effective and the most powerful.

We cannot forget that the paramount duty to educate falls on all of us.