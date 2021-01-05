Re: “Higher education: Teach real math for college readiness” [Jan. 2, Northwest Voices]:

I agree with the letter writer about inquiry-based math. I taught my children at home and used the Saxon Math program. It gave them clear instructions and lots of practice.

My kids were good at math. My youngest loved math and thought that being an accountant would be a wonderful thing. She started public school in sixth grade and, after one trimester, it was suggested she take a test for AP math. She was moved into AP math at the beginning of the next trimester and ran headfirst into inquiry-based math instruction. It made no sense to her; her grades fell. She graduated, but math was no longer something she loved.

Inquiry-based math instruction killed that love.

Cheryl Stitt, Shoreline