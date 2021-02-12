Re “Catholic schools in U.S. hit by unprecedented enrollment drop” [Feb. 8, Nation]:

This recent article highlighted the nationwide drop in Catholic school enrollment caused by the pandemic, but let’s take a look at the situation in Western Washington.

The 72 Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Seattle have provided consistent instruction throughout the pandemic, thanks to support from generous donors and grants, and the incredible efforts of principals, teachers and staff.

Of course, there are hardships here, too. We at the Fulcrum Foundation recognize that children from BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) communities deserve better access to high-quality, Catholic education.

Therefore, Fulcrum and the Ferry Family Charitable Foundation recently announced the Becraft Scholars Program, an equity-focused scholarship program that provides long-term, need-based financial aid, beginning with kindergarten, with priority given to students of color and their families.

Fulcrum is proud to support the incredible Catholic schools and students in Western Washington, and we look forward to doing so in the future.

Vivian K. Shannon, executive director, Fulcrum Foundation, Seattle