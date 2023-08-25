There are, on average, almost four fires at tent and RV encampments each day in Seattle. This summer, a massive blaze at an encampment near Harborview Medical Center included homemade bombs and exploding ammunition.

This is unsettling for obvious reasons — the safety of those living unsheltered being primary.

But at one encampment, the economic well-being of the entire state hangs in the balance.

Just across from the intersection of Airport Way South and South Snoqualmie Street in the Sodo neighborhood, RVs, other vehicles, tents and structures crowd around six pillars that hold up Interstate 5.

Gov. Jay Inslee and regional leaders must take immediate action to close the encampment and secure the area. A large fire or erosion near the pillars could render the freeway impassable.

On Aug. 24 last year, a large encampment fire at this location disrupted I-5 traffic because of the smoke. On Jan. 23, 2020, a significant fire there involved exploding propane tanks and 50-foot tall flames. According to KOMO, the blaze scorched the underside of the highway bridge supports.

A spokesperson for the Washington state Department of Transportation indicated that an inspection following an October 2022 fire at this location revealed minimal damage. “However, this does not fully underscore the potential hazards within this encampment and the importance of resolving,” said James Poling.

Poling noted: “Encampments under bridges result in delays in routine maintenance and bridge inspections. It’s not uncommon for people living under bridges to excavate around the footings, light fires and take other actions that could damage the infrastructure.”

WSDOT is working with state and local partners at other sites to offer shelter and services, said Poling. While there are 900 encampments on WSDOT property in King County, the department is only responsible for restoration and property cleanup. There is no date or timeline to fix the situation at South Snoqualmie Street.

To those who have raised concerns about this particular encampment and its potential for devastating harm, WSDOT’s reaction comes across as buck-passing.

“This has been the response from WSDOT for the past three years and it is frustrating to see government agencies say ‘not my responsibility’ without working to come up with a solution,” said Erin Goodman, executive director of the Sodo Business Improvement Area.

“Meanwhile, the encampment has grown and numerous fires in that location have shut down I-5. If we learned anything from the significant impacts of the closure of the West Seattle Bridge it is the importance of our bridge infrastructure and maintenance.”

Seattle City Councilmember Alex Pedersen, chair of the Transportation & Seattle Public Utilities Committee, has tangled with WSDOT over encampments and safety at this and other locations. He stressed the need to act.

“People are fed up with soothing words and misdirection that solve nothing, while illegal activity damages our city,” said Pedersen. “To improve safety before a tragedy occurs, our governor needs to instill urgency in his departments — from WSDOT to State Patrol to the Housing Fund — to protect our bridge infrastructure from damage, to prevent fires along our greenways, and to offer shelter to those camping illegally on State property from Sodo to the U District.”

The problem here is obvious. The potential for catastrophe is clear. Homelessness is a humanitarian disaster. If I-5 goes down, it will be an economic one as well.