It’s been a while since anyone considered downtown Seattle a desirable destination. But that changed last weekend for 25,000 comic book fans, and this week for 9,000 writers who are flocking to the city for four days of publishing talk, literary readings and writerly hobnobbing.

The annual Association of Writers and Writing Programs conference may sound dry. But authors refer to it as Woodstock for wordsmiths. It’s the biggest such gathering of its kind in the U.S., a festival of all things literary, including onstage interviews with luminaries like Min Jin Lee and hometown favorite Lindy West.

The festival, which offers 350 panels covering everything from children’s literature to investigative memoirs to yoga for writers, has grown so robust that it routinely overflows its own space, spawning more than 200 off-site events, most of which are free.

Seattle has more than numbers at stake here. The city was rated America’s most well-read (yes, by Amazon), with a higher-than-expected number of independent bookstores, so it’s a natural site for a massive writer’s conference.

But the numbers are worth noting. This week’s literary confab follows a weekend that drew tens of thousands of visitors for Emerald City Comic Con, the annual gathering of fantasy aficionados, which sold out on Saturday and was projected to bring $15.2 million in economic impact, according to officials at Visit Seattle.

Perhaps reports of Seattle’s death have been greatly exaggerated?

Officers at the new, $2 billion Seattle Convention Center, host to both convenings, say that the total number of events booked for the next few years is not as high as they’d like. But so far, attendance at these gatherings is approaching 90% of what it was in 2019, before pandemic work-from-home patterns decimated downtown.

Advertising

Seattle is also one of only two U.S. sites designated an international City of Literature by UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, for identifying creativity “as a strategic factor for sustainable urban development.”

That sounds like a page right out of Mayor Bruce Harrell’s blueprint for reviving downtown as an arts and culture center. Last spring, he said Seattle’s “artistic vibe” is what makes this city special. And reinvigorating downtown through cultural events that help us remember “how we communicate and learn to laugh again and embrace one another and build this industry up” would be critical to his success in office.

On that score, the jury is still out. But 9,000 visitors this week are here to help us write a new chapter.