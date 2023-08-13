This whole Pac-12 breakup is enough to make me into a Cougs fan. And that’s saying something.

I proudly attended the University of Washington in the late 1980s and have great memories there. Except for football. As a freshman in a fraternity, I had to wake up at 6 a.m. on Saturday mornings to save bleacher seats for the older boys. I hated it so much I never attended a single game as an upperclassman.

As an alumnus, I try to go to the stadium once or twice each season. It’s always good to stroll campus, reminisce about former professors, marvel at the extravagant food offerings (balsamic arugula salads!) and occasionally run into old friends. Oh, and watch student athletes, some of whom I’ve read about in prep sports coverage.

That college game day experience seems a non-factor in the decision to bust up the league. There’s been lots of ink spilled about the UW’s exit and subsequent demise of the Pac-12. Joining the Big Ten seems to be about one thing: money.

With more money, the UW can recruit better athletes from California and elsewhere. With more money, the UW will field higher-caliber teams and play higher-profile games.

But let me tell you what I think is missing. The best spectator experience I’ve ever had was watching my son play high school football for the West Seattle Wildcats. They lost most of their games. It didn’t matter. I knew many of the boys and their parents. That made every play exciting no matter the final score.

UW football is now about a brand, not people. I fear the days of following talented local high school players as they move on to Washington’s largest university are mostly gone. Teams will be filled with young people with no connection to the community, who are one step away from the transfer portal if things look brighter somewhere else.

At the moment, Washington State University has been left out of this game of collegiate sports musical chairs. They are sure to find a new home. Maybe it’s by necessity, but the Cougars could position themselves as the only campus in Washington to appreciate college football for its community connections and traditions.

If they do, I’d be rooting for them. Except, of course, in the Apple Cup, if that’s even a thing anymore.