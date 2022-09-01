Art Oberto loved family, sausage, jerky and Seattle. He also loved gimmicks. He was a character in the best sense of the word, an entrepreneur well before that term was a common part of the lexicon.

Seattle’s sausage and jerky king died Friday at age 95. Oberto left behind four children, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and a legacy of turning business into fun.

On Sept. 6, it will have been 79 years since his father, Constantino, died and 16-year-old Arthur Oberto was plunged into running the family’s sausage business alongside his mother, Antonietta. Constantino had started the company with sausage recipes he brought from Italy.

Long gone are the days when high schooler Art delivered sausages by bike so the company could survive. Expanding the product line, he built Oberto into one of the nation’s largest beef jerky companies.

Not all by himself, of course. His wife, Dorothy, was deeply involved and at one point kept the company books by hand. When she died in 2013, a Seattle Times story recounted that employees referred to her as the “company mom.” Employees were an extension of her and Art’s family; he regularly credited them for the company’s success.

Part of Seattle’s character is its quirkiness, and Oberto embraced the kitsch. A 1998 profile of the sausage king wrote, “Art Oberto’s endeavors in publicity, the hydroplane his company sponsored, the Jerkymobile he drove, became cultural references in Seattle.”

Yet his fame, like all fame, faded. “If you moved to Seattle after 1985, you might not recognize Art Oberto as a hat-wearing local celebrity, star of radio and television commercials and wholesale dispenser of free pens and stickers,” the same profile noted.

The company continued to evolve. After decades of use, its “Oh Boy” marketing slogan was retired in 2013 amid revamped packaging instituted for “a more modern look and feel.” Five years later, the Oberto family sold the business to a Canadian food conglomerate, Premium Brand Holdings.

Oberto never got caught up in his own success, instead focusing on his family, his company and his community. He once called himself “unemployable, undependable and not too smart.” He was everything but.

As longtime friend Dave Williams said in Saturday’s news obituary, “He ran a large company, but he always told me everything you do has got to be good for everyone involved, or it’s not worth doing.”

Oberto’s life was good for everyone involved, especially Seattle. It was most definitely worth living.