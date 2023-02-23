Washington lawmakers want to protect survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and harassment from their attackers. In pursuit of that goal, some are indulging their own abhorrent proclivities for secrecy.

The latest affront is House Bill 1533, which would limit the ability of the public to hold government accountable. The bill has few safeguards and should be rejected.

Survivors often need to keep their whereabouts secret lest their attacker return. That is why women’s shelters don’t say who is staying with them and why civil protection orders exist.

The challenge is that some survivors work for the state or in K-12 schools. People could use the Public Records Act to find out what those survivors are doing. HB 1533 aims to rectify that, but it goes too far. This bill should not be enacted.

Rep. Sharlett Mena, a Tacoma Democrat, introduced the House bill at the behest of public sector unions. It would allow state employees and K-12 workers to simply file a sworn statement with their employer that they or a dependent is a survivor of domestic violence, sexual assault or abuse, stalking or harassment. They then would become invisible to the public, everything about them classified. The state or school district wouldn’t even be able to confirm or deny their employment.

Imagine that someone reports a white Washington State Patrol officer for assaulting a Hispanic suspect. If that trooper had done the paperwork, the state would remain silent on the matter. It would not be allowed to share what investigation occurred or whether anything was done in response.

Or imagine that a teacher’s child was harassed. If that educator submitted the sworn statement, the school could never tell parents who is in their child’s classroom.

This law would have prevented The Seattle Times’ 2003 “Coaches who prey” series, which used public records to investigate abuse of student athletes. The series found a pattern of coaches who preyed on students and then moved to other school districts without consequence.

Those and other examples of outrageous secrecy would not only be possible but required if these bills become law.

Lawmakers should heed the concerns of public records advocates to find a middle ground between total information blackout and leaving survivors vulnerable. At a minimum, the mere fact that someone works for the government and in what capacity should remain public. So should some basics like how much taxpayers are paying them, disciplinary records and a means of contacting them at their place of employment.

There also should be a stronger threshold to qualify than just a sworn statement. Granted, the bills make lying subject to perjury laws, but it’s hard to imagine any prosecutor spending resources to investigate, let alone charge, someone. Maybe require that there be an actual criminal record or police filings to justify some limited secrecy.

Government workers and their unions often gripe that the public can learn who they are, what they do, how much they are paid and so on. Tough. If they don’t like it, private sector employment beckons. There’s room for reasonable limits, but these bills aren’t reasonable as they now stand.

The Public Records Act empowers ordinary Washingtonians to hold their government accountable and to make informed judgments in elections. That can’t happen if some government employees become ghosts in the bureaucratic machine.