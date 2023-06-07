If there is one takeaway from the Seattle City Council’s 5-4 vote to defeat a measure making public drug use a misdemeanor under municipal code, it is this: Mayor Bruce Harrell should never again use the phrase “One Seattle.”

The contentious council deliberation underscored that on a key element of public safety, we are very much a city divided. Another point: Harrell’s silence during the run-up to the council debate makes clear that there is room to challenge Harrell in the 2025 mayoral race on the issue of public safety.

If you were part of the 58% of voters who elected Harrell in 2021 because you thought he would bring a compassionate but needed end to the defund the police movement in favor of emphasizing a cohesive and robust policing plan, you should be gravely disappointed in what transpired over the last few weeks.

Harrell used the bully pulpit to hide behind, but there is plenty of blame to go around all of Seattle government.

The issue is complicated and emotional. Last month, The Times editorial board urged the council to pass the proposed ordinance prohibiting drug possession and use in public places. But the board also emphasized the move must be part of a comprehensive public health and safety effort that does not push those with substance use disorders and mental health crises deeper into the shadows.

It was a narrow bridge to be sure, but there was a clear way forward that avoided three key misconceptions that surrounded the council’s decision: This was not restarting the war on drugs, a bumper-sticker slogan that inflamed rather than educated; the people who pack City Council meetings as they did on Tuesday do not necessarily represent the views of the majority of Seattleites; and the King County Prosecutor’s Office will not take up the slack on public possession and drug use.

Indeed, Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion sent several emails to council members before Tuesday’s vote refuting any notion that her office could get them out of this political jam. Manion made clear that these misdemeanors should be handled by the Seattle City Attorney’s Office, and she asked council to approve the ordinance.

Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison turned out to be a flawed messenger on this issue. Announcing on May 26 that she planned to end her engagement with Seattle Municipal Court’s Community Court program had nothing to do with whether to put misdemeanor drug laws in place, but the timing gave fodder to the activists and critics who cast the action as a demonstration of the city attorney’s penchant to punish. There’s an argument to be made against Community Court — many offenders don’t bother showing up — but Davison’s announcement in the middle of a hot political fight was a self-inflicted wound.

Which brings us back to who should have led this conversation — Harrell.

Last March, this page argued that Harrell should convene a public safety summit “to chart a new course and resolve the many contradictions and inconsistencies among law enforcement, prosecutors, defenders, advocates and residents.” He demurred, saying he already knew what people felt about policing.

Two months later, the board beseeched Harrell to get involved when the City Council got tied up in knots about whether to offer hiring incentives to replenish the depleted Seattle Police Department: “Here is where Mayor Harrell should step in and employ some of the political capital he earned by winning 58% of the vote in the November election,” we wrote at the time. “Clarity and leadership are critically needed at this juncture.”

When the City Council voted to eliminate 80 cop positions in the budget last year, refuting Harrell’s own proposal, we asked again why he remained mute: “And what was Harrell doing during these budget machinations? If he wanted the 80 cop positions, he should have publicly fought for them. Instead, he stayed largely out of the arena.”

Earlier this month, the editorial board dinged Harrell for dragging his feet on implementing recruitment and marketing plans for new officers.

Voters — are you beginning to see a pattern?

Earlier this year, Harrell announced a half-baked downtown revitalization plan that called for pickleball in the streets and pop-up art galleries. The council vote on public drug use basically neuters efforts to rejuvenate the center city.

Harrell has called for “Space Needle Thinking” to fix what ails Seattle. Inspirational speeches, glad-handing, making corny jokes — all the things Harrell seems to enjoy about being mayor — won’t matter if public safety continues to flounder under his watch.

He was AWOL on the drug use ordinance vote. Somewhere in Seattle, a prospective challenger is saying to themselves: “I can do better.”