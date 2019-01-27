A look at how much progress the Legislature is making on key issues during its 2019 session.

The editorial board is continuing to watch progress on the five key issues for the 2019 legislative session: Special education funding, McCleary fixes, climate change, open records and the state’s mental health system. Here are updates.

K-12 funding

The Senate Early Learning and K-12 Education Committee held public hearings on three proposals Wednesday that would lift the existing cap on how much money school districts can raise through local property tax levies. That approach should be rejected. Rather, the Legislature should solve any lingering K-12 funding shortfalls at the state level, so that districts don’t keep asking local voters to pay the state’s bills.

— A key player to watch: State Sen. Lisa Wellman, D-Mercer Island, chairs the Senate Early Learning and K-12 Education Committee. She will be grappling with proposals that range from merely tinkering with the McCleary solution to upending its cap on local levies.

Special education

Paying for special ed is a state responsibility that legislators should fulfill as soon as possible, to give school districts certainty as they plan their upcoming budgets. This should have been handled in the K-12 overhaul lawmakers approved two years ago in response to the McCleary lawsuit. State Sen. Wellman’s committee is also reviewing proposals related to correcting special education funding formulas.

Climate change

The House Environment and Energy Committee voted to advance key bills aiming to combat climate change and reduce pollution. The committee voted in favor of House Bill 1110, which would create a new low-carbon fuel standard. It also voted to advance House Bill 1112, which would restrict the use of hydrofluorocarbons, types of greenhouse gases often used as refrigerants. Gov. Jay Inslee has advocated for both policies as part of his multipart plan to address climate change. The full House would still need to vote to send either bill to the Senate.

— A key player to watch: State Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon, D-Seattle, chairs the House Energy and Environment Committee. He has been a big supporter of past carbon-tax proposals in the Legislature that failed to advance. So far in his committee this year, he has been focusing on other approaches to respond to climate change, including elements of Inslee’s green energy package.

Opioids and behavioral health

Additionally, the state Senate Health and Long Term Care Committee held hearings on several bills last week related to opioid treatment and the behavioral health system. One measure sponsored by state Sen. Steve O’Ban, R-Tacoma, would make it easier for out-of-state chemical dependency counselors to transfer their credentials and begin work in Washington. Another O’Ban proposal would direct the Health Care Authority to develop a peer support program for individuals with substance use disorder. Meanwhile, a multipronged bill from Inslee’s office would update state law to emphasize the importance of medication-assisted treatment and other evidence-based interventions for opioid abuse disorder.

— A key player to watch: Sen. O’Ban is the ranking minority member on the Senate Health and Long Term Care Committee. He has been a vocal critic of how Inslee’s administration has handled problems in the mental-health system, including at Western State Hospital. O’Ban’s other job working as senior behavioral health counsel for Piece County Executive Bruce Dammeier means he has plenty of ideas for how the system needs to improve.

Public Records

Still no word on what lawmakers plan to do when it comes to complying with the state Public Records Act. No committee hearings were scheduled on the topic last week.