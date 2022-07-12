The Times editorial board has urged the Seattle Park District Board to focus on basic maintenance and not divert general funds directed to parks to other purposes.

Residents can express their opinions and ideas about Seattle parks funding at a public hearing Thursday evening.

The Park District Board — the same nine members of the Seattle City Council — will hold a meeting to hear comments at 5:30 p.m. People may attend remotely or in-person.

Details are available on the Park District website.

The Park District Board is considering nearly doubling the property tax for new improvements and investments.

This comes as the public signaled dissatisfaction with overall parks operations. The number of residents who awarded Seattle Parks an “A” dropped by half since 2019, from 23% to 12%, while “F” grades more than tripled, according to a Seattle Parks and Recreation Department survey earlier this year.

In the survey, 21% of residents gave the Parks Department an “F” for maintenance and cleanliness; only 9% awarded an “A.”