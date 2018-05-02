There’s no special sauce that explains why so many national teachers of the year have been from Washington. The teachers who have won are simply outstanding.

CONGRATULATIONS to Mandy Manning of Spokane, who was named the National Teacher of the Year. Notice a pattern? She is the third Washington teacher in a dozen years to receive this high honor. Only one other state, Maryland, matches that record.

What is the special sauce that makes Washington teachers stand out in this prestigious national competition, for which a fourth state teacher was a finalist in 2016?

Although the state has many fine educators and the third-largest number of national board certified teachers at 10,135, these four teachers are simply outstanding.

The 2018 National Teacher of the Year teaches a class of teenage refugees and immigrant students at Ferris High School in Spokane. In addition to helping them gain the academic knowledge they need to join their peer classmates, Manning helps them navigate a path through teen and school culture. The former Peace Corps volunteer, who has been at the Newcomer Center since 2011, has also worked to change her school’s student discipline plan and decrease the number of suspensions by 74 percent.

Like Washington’s other national teachers of the year, Manning inspires adults as well as students. At the September ceremony when she was named state teacher of the year, Manning gave the grown-ups the same advice she gives her students: “Be fearless, be kind, get to know your neighbors.”

With more dollars coming to school districts as a result of the McCleary decision, the hope is that Washington can look forward to more success for students and more honors for great teachers.

In 2016, another outstanding high-school teacher was a finalist for National Teacher of the Year. Nate Bowling teaches AP government, politics and human geography at Tacoma’s Lincoln High School. He is a well-respected public speaker and advocates on social media for social justice and civic responsibility.

In 2013, a Washington high-school teacher who has consistently demonstrated the importance of STEM education and advocated for the rights of all kids to take advanced classes in high school was named national teacher of the year. Jeff Charbonneau continues to lead and inspire other educators as well as students in Zillah and beyond. In addition to teaching science at Zillah High School and working part-time as a principal at Hilton Elementary and Zillah Intermediate, Charbonneau is a member of the Washington Student Achievement Council and on the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards.

And the 2007 National Teacher of the Year, Andrea Peterson, is still teaching elementary music in Snohomish County, although she moved to Little Cedars Elementary in Snohomish a few years ago.

The awards are impressive — and a strong indicator that there are many more excellent teachers in our state.