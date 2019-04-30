In the wake of a Clark County measles outbreak, the Washington Legislature made progress toward doing the right thing and ended a policy allowing parents to opt their children out of measles, mumps and rubella vaccines because of a personal or philosophical objection to immunization. But that law doesn’t apply beyond the state lines.

Now Congress should enact a national ban on such unwise exemptions — which have allowed measles to make an unprecedented comeback in the United States after it was declared eradicated in 2000.

The sad fact is that parents who choose not to vaccinate their kids — whether out of religious belief or a misunderstanding of the health risks associated with immunizations — endanger not only their own children but many other people as well.

The U.S. has seen the largest measles outbreak in 25 years with 705 cases reported nationwide. This is a serious illness, especially for babies and young children. More than half of the measles cases in the current outbreak have been children younger than 5, and a quarter of those end up hospitalized. The disease can lead to pneumonia, brain damage, deafness and, in rare cases, even death.

“The suffering we are seeing today is completely avoidable,” U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said recently. “We know vaccines are safe because they’re among some of the most studied medical products we have.”

The impact goes well beyond those who actually end up sick. In Clark County, the 70 confirmed cases of measles resulted in more than 800 students ordered to stay home for up to three weeks. Any student who can’t provide proof of vaccination is kept out of school if even one other student is diagnosed with measles.

Health officials blame the anti-vaccination movement — based on fear and fake science — for the nationwide outbreak.

Congress should act to allow schools to ensure that all children who attend are properly vaccinated, with exemptions for valid medical concerns. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises anyone with a weakened immune system due to cancer treatment or HIV/AIDS not to receive the MMR vaccine that protects from mumps, measles and rubella.

It’s unclear whether getting rid of the exemption for religious reasons would pass constitutional muster, but it’s vital to get vaccination rates back up to “herd immunity” levels — about 95 percent. Diseases don’t honor state or international borders, so congressional action is needed.

Washington has ended its exemption for MMR. Congress can and should end it for all vaccines.