The general election has come and gone, and in a few weeks winners in their respective races will be sworn in.

But for 3rd Congressional District Republican candidate Joe Kent, his race isn’t quite over. It should be. The official counties-certified count puts his opponent Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez ahead of him: 51.4% to 49.3% — a 2,629 margin. Close, but a clear victory.

Nevertheless, Kent’s campaign says he’s considering requesting a recount of votes, even if he has to pay for it. The campaign cites, as of Nov. 25, that a small number of ballots were still to be counted, and the narrow margin between Kent and his opponent.

The margin between the candidates is greater than the half a percent needed to trigger an automatic recount, which means Kent’s campaign would have to pay for the recount. He has until two days after the Secretary of State certifies the count, which is expected by Thursday, to request a paid recount.

While Kent has stopped short of claiming any voter irregularities or fraud, this unnecessary exercise only helps to fan false election conspiracy theories that have been a staple of the Republican playbook since former President Donald Trump’s defeat by Joe Biden in 2020. Kent received Trump’s endorsement and often echoes his rhetoric.

Trump supporters in Washington, including failed 2020 gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp, who lost his bid this year to challenge incumbent U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse in the 4th District, sowed doubt in the state’s election system among many voters.

Advertising

In a July poll co-sponsored by The Seattle Times, 33% of Washington Republicans said they believed there was major fraud in the 2020 election and that Trump definitely won. Another 39% of Republicans said there was some fraud and that Trump might have actually won.

Several states created “election integrity units” after the 2020 presidential election to investigate voter fraud and look into complaints from voters.

An Associated Press investigation found no widespread fraud in six states whereTrump disputed the 2020 election results, nor has any been found in this year’s elections.

The Washington Secretary of State Office has said there were no widespread complaints associated with the general election, with the exception of complaints of long lines at Lumen Field, where people waited until the last minute to register and or vote. Any complaints of suspicion of fraud are presented to county auditors.

Washington’s mail-in voting has been praised by many election officials as being a secure, though not speedy, way of voting. The checks and cross-checks employed by the secretary of state’s office throughout the years to ensure a fair voting process have worked, and without spending taxpayers dollars on an election integrity unit.