The campaign to scrub Washington’s maps of outdated offensive labels has rightfully turned to 18 places named with a derogatory term for Native American women. It’s about time. The public must work to get each usage of the word “squaw” out of Washington’s modern geography. State maps and signage should carry names that are respectful, not demeaning.

State lawmakers began working in 2015 to get the federal government to reconsider dozens of racist place names statewide, and made important progress until presidential administrations changed after the 2016 election. Last November, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as a cabinet secretary, made the overdue order that the insulting reference to Native women be removed from the titles of 650 places nationally.

In Washington, these include lakes in Pierce, Skamania, Chelan and Kittitas counties; islands in Clark and Klickitat counties; a mountain, a valley, a butte and several creeks elsewhere in the state.

Re-christening that mountain to Mineral Ridge, a Garfield County spring to Bear Creek and an Okanogan County creek to Gooseberry Meadow — all among possibilities compiled by the state Department of Natural Resources — would not whitewash the past. The derogatory, and distressingly common, titles would be preserved in history books, where they can accurately portray the flaws in the worldviews of the explorers and colonizers who bestowed those names.

As the Washington Supreme Court found unanimously March 31, erasing racist restrictions from current land deeds, as the Legislature first enabled in 1987, does not mean deleting the entire historical record. The court correctly ruled that the land covenants’ bigoted language should remain in archival documents to preserve “the physical evidence that this discrimination ever existed.”

Indeed, that’s what archives are for. But relics of a less enlightened time ought not be kept in circulation by modern maps and road signs.

Today’s Washingtonians deserve input into what they want to call the elements that compose this state’s unique landscape. Residents should take advantage of the opportunity to submit written comments on the name update to the Interior Department by an April 25 deadline at regulations.gov or emailing taskforce_consultation@ios.doi.gov.

Even after these 18 Washington places receive their more modern names, the state’s maps will need more corrective attention to how the state’s geography is named.

The mountain looming majestically to Seattle’s southeast still bears the name of Peter Rainier, a British admiral who fought on the wrong side of the American Revolution. Washington tribes asking to reinstate an authentic native name for this mountain — Tahoma is one of several with credence — deserve to be heard. As this editorial page stated in 2015 in support of the mountain’s reconsideration, names embroider meaning and help shape the conception of a region.

Those labels should no longer be thoughtlessly handed down, one generation to the next, without reexamining whom they affect and how they help convey history. Renaming 18 Washington places now labeled with a slur of Native women is an important step in this journey to a more thoughtful and inclusive society. More progress should follow.