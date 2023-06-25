The House of Representatives on Wednesday voted 213-209 to pass a resolution censuring Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., for his role, during his time as chair of the House Intelligence Committee, in investigating former President Donald Trump’s alleged collusion with Russia in the 2016 election.

This was unsurprising. Schiff led the first impeachment of Trump in 2019.

Also unsurprising was the party-line vote on the issue or the lack of decorum that has become characteristic of House proceedings, with Democrats chanting “shame!” as Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., struggled to read the resolution aloud.

Schiff, who is running to replace retiring Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., in 2024, has been making hay of the resolution ever since Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., introduced it in late May. His campaign team has sent out nearly 20 fundraising emails mentioning it and asking for donations to help him fight back. Again, no surprises there.

But among Republicans who voted in almost total unison to censure Schiff were Washington’s two U.S. Reps. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, and Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane.

Now that is surprising. Newhouse and the state’s former Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battleground, were among 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Newhouse even reportedly raised the idea of invoking the 25th Amendment to have Trump removed from office. Herrera Beutler lost her seat over that vote last year.

Although Newhouse opposed Trump’s impeachment the first time around, he proved himself to be a rare independent thinker at a time when too many House Republicans have acted like sheep in the shadow of Trump’s threats. Newhouse was a Trump loyalist who had woken up, a sheep turned sheepdog.

But voting to censure Schiff is a purely cynical play. In its opening line, the resolution claims special counsel John Durham’s report, released in early May, “documents how the conspiracy theory was invented, funded, and spread by President’s Trump’s political rivals.”

Durham’s 306-page report did conclude that senior FBI personnel showed “a serious lack of analytical rigor,” but it offered no revelations of misconduct and no evidence that Trump was targeted for political reasons.

Not that it matters. Trump has vowed to oppose anyone who did not support the censure, so House Republicans have herded together and Newhouse disappointingly has joined the party line.

Newhouse’s office declined to comment on his censure vote and said he has no plans to issue a statement.