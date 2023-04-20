Washington state is on the precipice of making history.

When Gov. Jay Inslee signs the suite of new gun laws passed by the Legislature this session, the state will become one of the very few whose citizens have both an assault-weapons ban and the right to sue the firearms industry for failures to act responsibly.

Gun enthusiasts have already vowed that this package of aggressive legislation will be challenged in court. Probably so, because it signals a fundamental culture shift.

That pivot has been driven by the need to do something in response to massacres across this country that are plowing down children and other innocents every week. The vast majority involve legally purchased semi-automatic weapons.

On Wednesday, officials put their final touches on a law banning the sale, manufacture and distribution of assault rifles, a move that looked inconceivable just 15 years ago. The frenzy of last-minute dickering over the new law, SHB 1240, is a sign of its import.

After the House had passed the legislation, five senators attempted to tack on amendments that would weaken the bill. The Senate did adopt one that would have exempted people on active military duty ordered to move to Washington, or military retirees moving here, so they could bring their already owned assault-style guns to the state.

But then, when the revised bill went to the House for concurrence, leadership balked and kicked it back to the Senate to fix.

Wednesday, the Senate voted again on a revised version and sent it back to the House. When the dust settled, the assault weapons ban was generally intact. It permits those who leave the state with legally owned weapons to return home with those guns. It also gives gun dealers a three-month grace period in which to liquidate their inventory.

This is a watered-down version of the original bill. But SHB 1240, as part of a package of new gun legislation, nevertheless represents a major step forward. On top of banning the sale of semi-automatic rifles, and holding the firearms industry accountable for ensuring its dealers act in a responsible manner, Washington will now require a 10-day waiting period for any handgun purchase.

These laws cannot guarantee that all citizens will be safe from indiscriminate slaughter. But they do draw a line, indicating where the bulk of this state’s electorate — who put a gun-control majority into office — stands now.