Ever since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer, Idaho and other red states have passed laws that ban abortions and put restrictions on their residents’ ability to access reproductive health services elsewhere.

In response, Democratic-led states like Washington and Oregon have fought such efforts while their health care providers increasingly are accommodating people seeking abortion care they can no longer get at home.

Attorneys and health care rights groups have filed lawsuits against Idaho over its laws. And 20 states, including Washington, New Mexico, Oregon and Connecticut, have joined with plaintiffs to help protect a woman’s right to choose and receive her health care options.

With the court ruling, states now have the latitude to create their own laws on abortion. Idaho’s restrictions on travel across state lines and on the dissemination of health care information negatively impacts Washington.

That is why state Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed an amicus brief in some of the federal lawsuits against Idaho. His office is on the right path as it defends our state’s interests and residents.

After the Supreme Court ruled last summer, Washington became a sanctuary state for those who seek reproductive and gender-affirming health care services. The state joined with Democratic governors from California and Oregon to create a multistate commitment to defend reproductive health care.

Advertising

One Idaho law makes it illegal for adults to “recruit, harbor or transport” minors for abortions without parental consent.

One of Ferguson’s amicus briefs, in a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood Great Northwest on behalf of its staff and physicians, against Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador, the state of Idaho and its Board of Medicine, argues that Idaho’s law threatens and puts at risk Washington and other states’ medical providers and residents who help Idaho residents receive health care. The brief states that those states have “an interest in preventing uncertainties for those health care providers.”

Meanwhile, a federal judge ruled last week in another lawsuit against Idaho that sanctioning medical providers for referring patients to out-of-state abortion services is a violation of the providers’ free speech rights. That’s an important win as legal cases play out nationwide.

Washington is right to put time and money toward the fight to protect a woman’s right to choose her reproductive health care. Idaho’s desire to control a person’s body shouldn’t go unchallenged. And when it affects Washington’s health care providers, the AG’s office is right to react.