In a mad rush before the end of the year, Congress finally passed an omnibus federal spending bill. Washington’s congressional delegation made sure that important projects around the Puget Sound will receive a federal financial boost, to the tune of $44 million.

More than a quarter of that money will fund health care and child development. There’s $5 million for the Seattle Children’s Federal Way Clinic Mental and Behavioral Health Facility to expand, $1 million to expand health services for Cowlitz Tribal Health and $5.5 million for an electrical substation that will serve Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital and Tacoma General.

Pierce County will get help for its homeless residents. The Tacoma Rescue Mission Men’s Shelter and the Fife Homeless shelter will share $7.5 million to add more beds and services. That won’t end homelessness, but it will help people get off the street and stable.

Transportation on land and at sea will improve. A bottleneck road near Woodinville will be widened and a dedicated nonmotorized/pedestrian bridge added. The bridge will safely link the Eastrail system. Tacoma Harbor, meanwhile, will study navigation improvements for shipping.

And there are grants for environmental restoration and economic development, too. One of the most intriguing is $2.5 million to augment the University of Washington’s facilities to train students in quantum technology. Quantum technology could become the next big thing, and Washington should remain at its forefront.

Washington will be in line for even more federal support for the next few years. Sen. Patty Murray will chair the budget-writing Senate Appropriations Committee. Surely, the needs of the Puget Sound region and all of Washington won’t be ignored.

Not everyone was happy with the omnibus bill. Small-government, libertarian types chastised lawmakers for including so many local projects. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, slammed “left-wing pet projects and pork-barrel spending” in a statement.

Washington’s Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, tried to have it both ways. In a statement after voting against the bill, he called it a “bloated $1.7 trillion omnibus.” Yet in the same release he cheered the inclusion of his own pet projects. He highlighted “funding for critical agriculture research, Hanford Site cleanup and the Columbia Basin Project.” Apparently spending is only bloated once one passes beyond the borders of Newhouse’s district.

One person’s pork is another person’s critical local project, infrastructure or humanitarian need. While it might feel good to take a principled stand against federal spending, if one state were to reject a share, the money would just go elsewhere. It’s better to have lawmakers who can ensure that their constituents get a reasonable cut. Indeed, Washington should cling to whatever money its delegation secures. The state for years has been among those that get back less from the federal government than they pay in taxes.