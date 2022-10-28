Chances are, most Washington legislators are not frequent patrons of pot shops. They may not be aware of the multiple marijuana-sourced oils, extracts and other products with ever higher doses of THC, the chemical responsible for most of marijuana’s psychological effects.

But ignorance doesn’t excuse inaction. The Legislature must confront the massive harm these products cause.

When cannabis was legalized for recreational use in Washington beginning in 2014, extracted cannabis, which includes concentrates, made up about 9% of the market. Concentrates now make up 35%, according to 2020 data from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board.

While a typical cannabis flower averages around 20% THC, some highly concentrated forms called “dabs” contain as much as 90%.

As detailed by Seattle Times reporter Hannah Furfaro, researchers are increasingly concerned about the health impact of these high-potency drugs on adults. The devastation on children should ring alarms even louder.

A large body of research links frequent cannabis use in youths to psychotic symptoms. Anecdotally, pediatricians here report an increasing number of teenagers in emergency rooms with psychotic episodes, disorientation and severe vomiting, called cannabis hyperemesis syndrome.

Pediatricians say some youth with little or no THC tolerance who try extremely potent products end up having psychotic episodes or experiencing temporary difficulties talking or thinking. Long-term users of high-THC products experience severe bouts of vomiting, dehydration and stomach pain.

Dr. Cora Breuner, a University of Washington professor of pediatrics and a Seattle Children’s hospital physician, noted she’s referring more youth for cannabis use disorder than she did five years ago. Demand is now outpacing available resources.

Lawmakers gave researchers $500,000 to study potential regulatory measures. A report is expected by the end of the year.

Raising the purchase age to 25 from 21, increasing taxes and adding warning labels have been floated as possible actions.

The best response would be to cap the potency of THC.

Rep. Lauren Davis, D-Shoreline, proposed two THC-cap bills that failed to get out of committee in recent legislative sessions. One bill would have capped THC concentrates at 10%, the other at 30%.

Davis said legislators have been slow to grasp the public health ramifications of marijuana legalization.

“The vast majority of Washingtonians don’t use cannabis and have never patronized a cannabis retail outlet. They know nothing about cannabis-induced psychotic disorder. It sounds like science fiction to them,” said Davis. “To ask lawmakers to essentially be before the public’s understanding on an issue is a tall order. I don’t think it’s impossible or insurmountable.”

Marijuana industry advocates say such regulations will simply force producers to go underground. By that reasoning, Washington is blackmailed into abetting an industry without rules or restrictions.

Twenty years ago, prescription opioids were seen as a breakthrough in pain relief. We understand now the human costs of addiction and dysfunction. This state should not make the same mistake with high-potency marijuana.