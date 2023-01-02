There is a quiet crisis underway in education that could grow into a shriek over the next decade unless the state does more to connect young people with living-wage jobs after high school. Doing so does not depend on enormous amounts of extra money. It’s a matter of vision.

Washington has long had lower-than-average rates of college enrollment, especially for a place where the economy is fueled by science and technology. Fully 53% of graduates from the Class of 2013 never completed additional training or education after high school, and the pandemic has depressed those numbers even further. College enrollment among low-income freshmen plunged 21.5% between 2020 and 2022, even as the state boosted financial aid.

When the Washington Roundtable surveyed 800 young adults to look deeper at the reasons, it discovered that many 18-to-35-year-olds said they felt academically unprepared for higher education, didn’t know what to study or considered the costs too high. The majority acknowledged that they might be better off completing a training or degree program. Yet they aren’t even applying.

Play that out a few years and it’s not hard to envision more people scraping by in low-wage jobs, and income disparities widening still further between Washington’s haves and have-nots. The Roundtable, a business-advocacy group, suggests these trends could ultimately hobble the state’s economy.

But there are answers at hand, and they aren’t rocket science.

More than half of the survey’s respondents said they learn better in hands-on settings, rather than classrooms or lecture halls. They also wanted training programs with opportunities to earn a wage — apprentice-style — while gaining technical skills. Therein lies the potential for a solution: Washington, with its heritage in the maritime and aerospace industries, should be a national model for connecting students to jobs through career and technical education.

The framework for this already exists, and before the pandemic many school districts, perceiving the need, had begun to beef up their offerings. Renton and Bellevue were seeding their middle school curricula with robotics, computer coding and introductory studies in health. Kent had a program for 50 high school students that combined mechanics and electronics.

The state also has 14 regional skills centers where 11th and 12th graders are learning everything from automotive technology to video game development. During the pandemic, these programs proved to be extremely popular — even with remote learning — and through them students earned nearly 38,000 state-and-industry-approved certifications.

The trouble, according to Roundtable Vice President Neil Strege, is that these courses are too often presented as a sampler of career options, rather than a pathway leading directly to employment. Strengthening connections to industry — with well-paying jobs as an incentive at the end — would position more young people for successful lives after high school, even if they never step foot on a college campus.

But financial factors cannot be ignored. Washington students rank nearly last in the nation on applying for tuition assistance — not because they don’t need it, but because, according to the Roundtable’s data, the process is too stressful. Yet our state offers some of the most generous financial aid in the country.

In that sense, these are good problems to have because the solutions are within reach: substantial assistance is available; industry is crying for well-trained workers. It shouldn’t be beyond educators to connect the dots.