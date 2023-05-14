Washington’s Attorney General Bob Ferguson is quick to take credit for the millions of dollars his office has racked up over the 10 years he’s been in office by way of lawsuits against corporations in the name of justice for Washingtonians. So he should equally shoulder the blame when his office wastes taxpayers’ dollars.

Such is the case with a lawsuit filed in King County on behalf of a woman with developmental disabilities. The lawsuit claims the state Department of Social and Health Services and a home care agency did not provide her with adequate care. Ferguson’s office represents DSHS in the case.

A King County judge determined that the AG’s office and DSHS failed to turn over to the plaintiff in a timely manner nearly 11,000 pages of important documents. The judge, Michael Ryan, called the failure “egregious, severe, without excuse.”

Ryan also issued sanctions against the AG’s office and DSHS and ordered them to pay $200,000. The state also must pay the attorney fees for the plaintiff, estimated at $214,000.

In Ryan’s decision, he criticized the AG’s office for apparently trying to push the blame for the lax oversight of the case onto a paralegal. This, in an office of more than 400 attorneys, many of whom have decades of experience.

But the buck stops at the top.

The AG’s office has many vital functions and the people of Washington look to it as the protector of their rights.

That’s why it is disappointing that Ferguson’s office apparently tried to hack the judicial system by not turning over discovery as required by law. In addition, the office acknowledged that the 11,000 pages of records was just the tip of the iceberg. In total, there were at least 100,000 documents the office withheld. And to make sure there aren’t other missing documents in the case, Ryan appointed an attorney to oversee the discovery. His fee: $500 an hour, billed to the state.

Adding to the disappointment is the nature of the case — the care and safety of one of our most vulnerable residents, a constituent of the AG, who relies on the judicial system for protection.

As an official candidate for governor, Ferguson should not get in the habit of scapegoating underlings for missteps or incompetency within his administration. He should also focus as much attention on serving a vulnerable constituent and saving the state money as he does in collecting it and protecting state agencies.