When the Washington House of Representatives passed a sweeping secrecy bill, government watchdogs thought it couldn’t be worse. Then senators said, “Hold our beers.”

House Bill 1533 sailed through the House last month despite strenuous opposition from open government advocates. It would allow public employees to hide the fact that they work for the government if they tell their employer that they or a dependent have been the victim of harassment, abuse or sexual assault. At least, the bill was strengthened to require a police incident report, court document or, failing that, to name the perpetrator. The head of the agency has to sign off and it is reviewed every two years. Any state employee could become a ghost, invisible to the public.

Senators made a bad bill worse by approving an amendment proposed by Sen. Yasmin Trudeau, D-Tacoma. The House version applied only to state workers and K-12 school employees. Trudeau’s amendment expands it to include every level of government. From the governor’s office on down to the local dogcatcher, any government worker could avoid scrutiny with just a letter alleging abuse.

Senators also carved out an exception for news media. That might sound like a good idea, but it isn’t. Government records are either public or not. Washington shouldn’t elevate some portion of the public — and the press is a part of the public — as more worthy to see what the government does than everyone else.

None of which is to say that victims of abuse don’t deserve protection from their attackers. Current laws and policies can provide it. If greater protection is needed in rare circumstances, it can be accomplished without heavy-handed secrecy.

HB 1533 is a priority for public employee unions who are using the cover of protecting victims of abuse to enact secrecy they have long coveted. Too many public employees and elected officials view the Public Records Act as a hindrance rather than a tool that empowers the people and supports democracy.

The House has one last chance to reject the Senate’s amended bill. Put off action for a year so that Washington can find ways to protect those who genuinely need protecting without upending accountability and transparency.

If House Democrats lack the courage to stand against public employee unions, Gov. Jay Inslee, who is considering running for a fourth term, will have to veto the bill. He has stood against legislative attempts at secrecy before. He should do so again and show he is on the side of public accountability.