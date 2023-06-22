Imagine you are a 20-year-old woman studying at the University of Washington, and it’s Saturday morning. You’ve just awoken from a night out and realized that the rush of connection you felt for someone the previous evening resulted in acts that you regret today. Or maybe you were coerced. Or even raped. Either way, there was sex, and it was unprotected.

In years past, that moment could have had life-altering consequences. At the very least, students had to wait until Monday morning to get emergency contraception at the university’s Hall Health clinic. And with each passing hour, the chances of that medication successfully preventing pregnancy decreased.

Today, however, it’s possible for a student to head over to Odegaard Library, plunk $12 into a vending machine, and walk out with a pill that can ensure contraception is prevented — thanks to a group of students who mobilized to get the vending machine installed.

They are part of a national effort that has helped get emergency-contraception vending machines onto three-dozen campuses in 17 states, including Washington State University and Eastern Washington University.

But at the UW, it took some doing. A representative of the student group Huskies for Reproductive Freedom said the organization lobbied university administrators for more than three years. Last fall, the school finally stationed a single vending machine in the basement at Odegaard.

Within three months, it had dispensed more than 600 boxes of emergency contraception, according to a student advocate interviewed by Seattle Times reporter Elise Takahama. All of those sales came through word-of-mouth. The university, which later moved the machine up to the library’s more visible first floor, issued three social media posts and a blurb in its student-life newsletter. But on the Hall Health website there is no mention of the vending machine’s existence, despite obvious demand for its products. That’s puzzling and it should be remedied immediately.

The whole point of this effort was access. The campus pharmacy at Hall Health is closed after 5 p.m., on weekends and holidays. Meanwhile, the clock is ticking.

Emergency contraception, known colloquially as “the morning-after pill,” is effective within the first 72 hours after unprotected sex, and the sooner the better. It is not medication abortion. That’s a different pill, which cannot be dispensed without counseling.

The vending machine medication is a generic version of the brand Plan B that’s available over the counter at pharmacies. Since women between the ages of 20 and 24 have the highest abortion rates in Washington, anyone interested in seeing fewer of those procedures should support efforts around making emergency contraception easily available on college campuses.

Anya Fogel, a leader in the student group Huskies for Reproductive Freedom, said the belief that widespread access already exists is inaccurate. “I think we tend to assume Seattle has a Planned Parenthood on every corner, like a Starbucks, and that’s just not the case.”

Fogel’s group was part of a campuswide consortium of students, faculty and staff who also helped draft legislation earmarking $200,000 in state funds to pay for similar vending machines at other public universities, community colleges and technical training schools, starting in 2024.

That goes well beyond young adults advocating for their own health care needs. It’s a heartening example of students using their collective power to ensure that the same access is available to all.